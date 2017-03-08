The Most Expensive House In Dallas Is Yours For Only $32 Million

March 8, 2017 5:17 AM
Designed in 2003 by architect Robbie Fusch, the most expensive home in Dallas is truly a marvel to behold.  Located at 10711 Strait Lane, this French-inspired home features eight bedrooms, 17.5 bathrooms, a 10-car garage, and multiple pools within its two, full-sized homes (combined by Dr. Richard Malouf in 2008) and 4.3 acre-lot.

While that sounds fancy, nothing will prepare you for this.

The home features an honest-to-goodness actual WATER PARK!  It has slides, a swim-up bar, and a built-in trampoline!

The home boasts:

  • 37,000 Square Feet
  • 8 Bedrooms
  • 5 Bathrooms
  • 10 Living Areas
  • 10-Car Garage
  • 8 Fireplaces
  • 2 Basketball Courts
  • 1 Tennis Court
  • 1 Water Park

Check out a gallery of the property HERE!

Via D Magazine

