The Most Expensive House In Dallas Is Yours For Only $32 Million

Designed in 2003 by architect Robbie Fusch, the most expensive home in Dallas is truly a marvel to behold. Located at 10711 Strait Lane, this French-inspired home features eight bedrooms, 17.5 bathrooms, a 10-car garage, and multiple pools within its two, full-sized homes (combined by Dr. Richard Malouf in 2008) and 4.3 acre-lot.
While that sounds fancy, nothing will prepare you for this.
The home features an honest-to-goodness actual WATER PARK! It has slides, a swim-up bar, and a built-in trampoline!
The home boasts:
- 37,000 Square Feet
- 8 Bedrooms
- 5 Bathrooms
- 10 Living Areas
- 10-Car Garage
- 8 Fireplaces
- 2 Basketball Courts
- 1 Tennis Court
- 1 Water Park
Via D Magazine