The Most Expensive House In Dallas Is Yours For Only $32 Million

Designed in 2003 by architect Robbie Fusch, the most expensive home in Dallas is truly a marvel to behold. Located at 10711 Strait Lane, this French-inspired home features eight bedrooms, 17.5 bathrooms, a 10-car garage, and multiple pools within its two, full-sized homes (combined by Dr. Richard Malouf in 2008) and 4.3 acre-lot.

While that sounds fancy, nothing will prepare you for this.

The home features an honest-to-goodness actual WATER PARK! It has slides, a swim-up bar, and a built-in trampoline!

The home boasts:

37,000 Square Feet

8 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

10 Living Areas

10-Car Garage

8 Fireplaces

2 Basketball Courts

1 Tennis Court

1 Water Park

Via D Magazine