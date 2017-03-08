WATCH This College Kid Pay Parking Tickets With 14,000 Pennies

March 8, 2017 4:52 PM By Tanner Kloven
We’ve all dreamed of pulling this classic move, but this guy has done what others only dreamed of. He walked up to the counter and dropped over 14,000 pennies to pay his parking tickets. For those of you that have been in college and had to deal with those terrible tickets, while we fantasized about sticking it to the man. Good job kid, the lady behind the counter probably didn’t think it was that funny though.

