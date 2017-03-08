Pineapple Pizza Lover Gets A Judgmental Note With Her Order

Its a struggle as old at time. There are and will always be a war between the people who think pineapple belongs on pizza and the people who find it a mortal sin to put a tropical fruit on their beloved pies. Well now it seems some pizza providers have taken a stand in the war against pineapple.

This woman posted a picture on twitter of what she was given when she ordered a pineapple pizza. Instead of fruit she got a $5 refund and a note reading, “Couldn’t bring myself to put pineapple on it. That’s gross, sorry,” attached to the box.

This has sparked a massive debate on Twitter and it seems the battle of the pineapple pizza has just begun.

PINEAPPLE BELONGS ON PIZZA

DONT @ ME LMAO — ian (@IANT5023) March 6, 2017

People who don't like pineapple on pizza are the same ones who think thin mints are the best Girl Scout cookie — Jaysa (@JaysaCoons) March 8, 2017

pineapple on pizza gonna be the most debated topic of 2017 — vincent (@itsVincent_) March 4, 2017

Via Huffington Post