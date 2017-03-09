‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Gets A Dramatic Makeover

Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli has undergone a dramatic look change for a photo shoot she did. These pictures she posted on her Instagram, for her 7.6 million followers to see, were a far departure from the famous photo of her on the Dr.Phil Show. We hardly recognized her…

I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Not surprisingly, her followers approved of the pictures, but they hoped she sticks more to the modeling and less to the… well trashy behavior. One follower wrote, “She should model more and do this instead of being a bad influence.”

All you hoes need @fashionnova 💸 A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Via Mirror