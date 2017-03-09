‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Gets A Dramatic Makeover

March 9, 2017 4:38 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, cash me ousside, Danielle bregoli, Instagram

Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli has undergone a dramatic look change for a photo shoot she did. These pictures she posted on her Instagram, for her 7.6 million followers to see, were a far departure from the famous photo of her on the Dr.Phil Show. We hardly recognized her…

I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie

A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on

Not surprisingly, her followers approved of the pictures, but they hoped she sticks more to the modeling and less to the… well trashy behavior. One follower wrote, “She should model more and do this instead of being a bad influence.”

All you hoes need @fashionnova 💸

A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on

Via Mirror

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live