Colorblind Man Taken To Dallas Arboretum Where He Sees Color For The First Time

For his entire life, Bobby Davis had only seen the world in shades of gray. This past weekend, he was able to see in color for the first time in his 46 years.

Bobby’s daughter Becca discovered Enchroma Glasses from a social media post. About some research, she purchased the medical marvels, with the hopes that it would bring some color to her dad’s world. Bobby’s family took him to the Arboretum, where they presented him with the glasses. They filmed his reaction to seeing color for the first time in his entire life.

The whole family was wiping away tears as Bobby pointed out everything he could see. Becca said, “He would tell us, ‘That’s orange! That’s purple!’ (His favorite color) He just had so much fun with them after the fact and couldn’t stop talking about how much he loved them.”

Via Fox 4