During their annual shareholders meeting Disney screened footage from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Luckily for us LA Times reporter Daniel Miller was there and he shared some details from the footage:

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

So to recap Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Daisey Ridley, Chewbacca, X-wings, Mountains, Oceans, Forests and Desserts all made an appearance in the footage.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is set to be released in theater December 15th, 2017.