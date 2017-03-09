Drake Has Fun With A Kanye West Mask Thrown On Stage; Surprises The Weeknd One Night Later (Video)

Drake is currently traveling across Europe on his “Boy Meets World” tour.
Tuesday, he made a stop in Copenhagen, when a fan threw a homemade Kanye West while he was onstage. Rather than kick off the mask or avoid it completely, Drake put it on, apparently squashing any beef the two may have had. As Drake put on the homemade mask, he told the crowd “I got the Yeezy mask now. Y’all can’t f–k with me tonight, now.”
The next night, Drake surprised the crowd at The Weeknd’s show at London’s O2 arena when he joined his fellow Canadian onstage to perform a medley of songs including “Fake Love,” “Energy,” and “Jumpman.”
