Drake Has Fun With A Kanye West Mask Thrown On Stage; Surprises The Weeknd One Night Later (Video)

Drake is currently traveling across Europe on his “Boy Meets World” tour.

Tuesday, he made a stop in Copenhagen, when a fan threw a homemade Kanye West while he was onstage. Rather than kick off the mask or avoid it completely, Drake put it on, apparently squashing any beef the two may have had. As Drake put on the homemade mask, he told the crowd “I got the Yeezy mask now. Y’all can’t f–k with me tonight, now.”

‪#Drake rocking a fan made #KanyeWest mask at his show last night in Copenhagen 😂😂‬ ‪#BoyMeetsWorldTour ‬ A post shared by UTOR (@utorofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:13am PST

The next night, Drake surprised the crowd at The Weeknd’s show at London’s O2 arena when he joined his fellow Canadian onstage to perform a medley of songs including “Fake Love,” “Energy,” and “Jumpman.”

When the weekend brings Drake on ❤️ buzzinggggggg #drake #theweeknd #soclose #hype A post shared by C.L.A.R.E 🖤 (@clare_v0) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

OVOXO A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

When @champagnepapi takes over @theweeknd's concert 🔥🔥🔥 #drake #starboy #legendofthefall A post shared by Capital XTRA (@capitalxtra) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Via Billboard