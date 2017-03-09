Gangstas Rick Ross And Martha Stewart Team Up To Announce Ross’ Next Album

Last November, rapper Rick Ross appeared on VH1’s Martha & Snoop, where the kitchen wasn’t the only thing heating up between the two.

Rick Ross was crushing hard, and why shouldn’t he? Stewart looks amazing, and she has total street cred after spending time in the joint in 2004. Since Stewart is such a gangsta, Rick Ross used the 75-year-old decorating guru to announce his next album.

Martha posted several videos and pictures to her Instagram page to announce Ross’ 9th album, Rather You Than Me, featuring a cake adorned with the album’s artwork.

Here's the world premiere of the artwork of @richforever's album #RatherYouThanMe. Its available March 17th and the pre-order will be going live this Friday on iTunes! A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Rather You Than Me hits shelves March 17, and you can pre-order the album Friday.

Via Billboard