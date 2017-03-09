Historic Ft. Worth Mansion on the Market for $8 Million

We all need a bit of TLC when we’re 107. A rather famous three-story limestone mansion built in 1910, when Ft. Worth had more cows than people, is for sale. The built-in bank vault is now a media room as there wasn’t much media in 1910.

Historic Fort Worth mansion for sale for $8 million https://t.co/HYNJxJXUgq — Star Telegram Video (@FWSTVideo) March 9, 2017

The west Ft. Worth Baldridge House was registered as a state lanemark in the late 70s. A decade ago, though, it wasn’t in great shape.

“It had been foreclosed on by the bank,” owner Paun Peters told the Dallas Morning News. “The previous owner was a personal injury lawyer who’d won a big case, started spending money like crazy, and then his case was overturned on appeal.”

He’d “started projects he couldn’t finish.”

Peters says his wife knew the house and “always dreamed of having herself in there and walking around on one of those balconies.” When they saw it was for sale in 2007, they jumped on it.

Peters spend another $4+ million on the renovation, including fountains and plants including Italian cyprus trees.

They’re empty nesters and want to move to Dallas where their daughters live. After all, 14,000 square feet is a pretty large nest.

Check out these photos. If it comes furnished, I might be interested!