Luke Pell Is Dating On Of Nick Viall’s Exes From ‘The Bachelor’

Everyone remembers Luke Pell from Jojo’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Remember? The whole internet got mad at Jojo when she send him home. Well, he just confirmed that he’s shacked up with a girl from Nick Viall’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ and you’ll never guess who it is.

It turns out Luke is dating Danielle Lombardo, known as Danielle L.

Their relationship isn’t that serious yet. Luke told Us Weekly, “She’s a great girl. But we haven’t gotten to know each other yet. We haven’t even had a real, proper date or anything yet.”

