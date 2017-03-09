Nicki Minaj Ties Aretha Franklin For Most Hot 100 Hits Released

Open up the record books and make way for Nicki Minaj.

The artist just tied Aretha Franklin for with her 73rd appearance in the Hot 100 list, matching the Queen of Soul for most releases all time by a woman. Minaj tied Franklin after her collaboration with Gucci Mane “Make Love” debuted at 78.

The most entries in the Hot 100 currently stands as follows:

73, Aretha Franklin

73, Nicki Minaj

70, Taylor Swift

58, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

54, Beyonce

53, Connie Francis

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

43, Miley Cyrus

41, Barbra Streisand

40, Mary J. Blige

40, Janet Jackson

40, Diana Ross

Minaj has been credited as a lead artist on 29 of those tracks, while being featured on the other 44, whereas Franklin as been the lead on all 73 of her songs. Minaj first debuted on the Hot 100 after being featured on Lil Wayne’s 2010 “Knockout.” Franklin’s hits span from 1961 to 1998, which includes 17 Top 10 tracks, including the No. 1s “Respect,” and “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” with George Michael.

Via Billboard