Nicki Minaj Ties Aretha Franklin For Most Hot 100 Hits Released

Open up the record books and make way for Nicki Minaj.
The artist just tied Aretha Franklin for with her 73rd appearance in the Hot 100 list, matching the Queen of Soul for most releases all time by a woman. Minaj tied Franklin after her collaboration with Gucci Mane “Make Love” debuted at 78.
The most entries in the Hot 100 currently stands as follows:
73, Aretha Franklin
73, Nicki Minaj
70, Taylor Swift
58, Rihanna
57, Madonna
56, Dionne Warwick
54, Beyonce
53, Connie Francis
48, Mariah Carey
48, Brenda Lee
43, Miley Cyrus
41, Barbra Streisand
40, Mary J. Blige
40, Janet Jackson
40, Diana Ross
Minaj has been credited as a lead artist on 29 of those tracks, while being featured on the other 44, whereas Franklin as been the lead on all 73 of her songs. Minaj first debuted on the Hot 100 after being featured on Lil Wayne’s 2010 “Knockout.” Franklin’s hits span from 1961 to 1998, which includes 17 Top 10 tracks, including the No. 1s “Respect,” and “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” with George Michael.
Via Billboard