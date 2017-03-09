Reese’s Launches New Peanut Butter Cups Filled with Crunchy Cookie Bits

March 9, 2017 2:48 PM By Sybil Summers
Reese’s recently launched their #Cupspiracy social media campaign, where users could guess what would be Reese’s next move in the peanut butter cup game. There were many guesses as to what the next cup could be from a Reese’s churro cup to Reese’s cookies and cream cup. The chocolate candy finally unveiled the newest addition to the PB cups lines….Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Big Cup. That’s right, a peanut butter cup filled with crunchy cookie bits. Could easily be a chocolate from our dreams. The textural contrast just made this peanut butter cup THAT much better.

When will these be available you ask? May 5th!

