Richard Simmons is ‘Perfectly Fine’, Despite Claims of Being Held Hostage

Los Angeles Police Department confirms Richard Simmons is “perfectly fine,” after reports of him being held hostage inside his home by the caretaker.

Detective Kevin Becker stated LAPD performed a welfare check, and concluded any idea of Simmons is being held hostage is false.

“There was something about his housekeeper holding him hostage and not allowing people to see him and preventing him from making phone calls and it was all garbage and that’s why we went out to see him. None of it is true,” Becker says. “The fact of the matter is we went out and talked to him he is fine, nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do. If he wants to go out in public or see anybody he will do that.”

This is not the first welfare check LAPD has performed at the home, as Simmons has not been seen publically outside of his home since February 2014.

Tom Estey Simmons’ longtime representative has repeatedly said he is simply taking a break from the spotlight to live and care for himself.

“For 40 years, he took care of everyone else but himself. And so it’s not that he’s being selfish, he’s just being a person, a regular person, taking care of himself.”

Mauro Oliveira a former assistant and masseuse of Simmons, originally claimed Simmons was suffering from elder abuse, which checked out to be false. Now 1 year later, Oliveira is claiming that the housekeeper and caretaker, Teresa Reveles is holding him hostage inside the home.