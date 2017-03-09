Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Film Career On James Corden’s Latest Role Call

Samuel L. Jackson has joined the ranks of Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and participated in the Late Late Show’s Role Call.

Jackson has been in a lot a movies, he has 172 acting credits according to IMDB, in fact he has more acting credits than any other participant in Role Call. The next closest is Tom Hanks who has 82 acting credits.

Even more impressively they were able to go through his entire career in 11 minutes. They even added ‘Kong: Skull Island’ which doesn’t come out until this Friday.

‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘The Incredibles’, ‘Coach Carter’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘The Marvel Cinematic Universe’, and ‘Shaft’ were just a few of the movies the two re-enacted.

If you’ve got a free 11 minutes it’s really worth the watch. Check the video out above.