Scarlett Johansson: ‘I’ll never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage’

As Scarlett Johansson prepares for a custody battled with her estranged husband, the actress says she’ll never discuss her divorce.

In a statement, Scarlett says she’s “devoted mother and private person” with “complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself.”

She adds, “I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.”

Scarlett filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac on Tuesday and is seeking primary custody