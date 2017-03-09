Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Moving To China

The Victoria Secret Fashion Show is officially moving to Shanghai, China. This isn’t a big leap, as the company has always had ties to China. They manucfacture most of their products in China and in June of 2015 they began opening stores across the country and now have 26 locations as well as 5 in Hong Kong. Needless to say, China has become a very important market for the lingerie manufacturer.

Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver, Sui He, Ming Xi, and Alessandra Ambrosio are all touring with the company actors China. They have certainly been buys on social media.

With these 2 beauties in my hometown @josephineskriver @alessandraambrosio A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:48am PST

We are coming to the store later, are you gonna come?💋 @victoriassecret #vsloveschina A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:45pm PST

Angels have landed!!! @victoriassecret taking over #Shanghai! ❤️ 🌏 ❤️ A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

