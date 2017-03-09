Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Moving To China

March 9, 2017 4:09 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Alessandra Ambrosio, AMP 103.7, China, Josephine Skriver, Ming Xi, Shanghai, Sui He, Victoria's Secret Angels, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria Secret Fashion Show is officially moving to Shanghai, China. This isn’t a big leap, as the company has always had ties to China. They manucfacture most of their products in China and in June of 2015 they began opening stores across the country and now have 26 locations as well as 5 in Hong Kong. Needless to say, China has become a very important market for the lingerie manufacturer.

Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver, Sui He, Ming Xi, and Alessandra Ambrosio are all touring with the company actors China. They have certainly been buys on social media.

With these 2 beauties in my hometown @josephineskriver @alessandraambrosio

A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on

We are coming to the store later, are you gonna come?💋 @victoriassecret #vsloveschina

A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on

Angels have landed!!! @victoriassecret taking over #Shanghai! ❤️ 🌏 ❤️

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Via Cosmopolitan

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live