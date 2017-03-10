America Has Decided Their Favorite Fast Food Chains, And The Results Might Surprise You

For the longest time, McDonald’s was the reigning king of all fast foods. Their logo is instantly recognizable, and their food is unmistakable. Times are changing though, and there are new kings and queens atop the fast food mountain.

Market Force Information is the latest group to try to find who America prefers for the fast food options. They tabulated responses from over 11,000 people to create “a composite loyalty index that measures satisfaction with the food quality, service, value and restaurant experience, among other things.”

In-N-Out grabbed the top spot, and possibly the biggest surprise has McDonald’s bringing up the complete rear, finishing dead last. In-N-Out scored top marks in all sections of the survey, including staff friendliness, value, food quality, speed of service, overall cleanliness, curb appeal, atmosphere and healthy options.

Chipotle was chosen as the best Mexican chain. Despite its controversies in the last few years, it was still selected for its speed of service, food quality, overall cleanliness and curb appeal.

Marco’s nabbed the top spot for pizza, which overtook the spot from Papa Murphy’s which has held the top ranking for the last three years. They received high marks in food quality, atmosphere and cleanliness.

Chick-fil-A was chosen as the best chicken restaurant, with top marks in food quality, value, speed of service, curb appeal, atmosphere and overall cleanliness. They scored well above other chicken restaurant in every category, except for healthy options which went to Pollo Loco.

Firehouse Subs was chosen as the best sandwich shop, and received strong ratings for food quality, cleanliness, staff friendliness and atmosphere. It finished well above the lowest ranked chains, which included Jimmy John’s, Subway and Arby’s.

Via CNBC