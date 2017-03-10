First Free Transgender Care Clinic In Texas To Open In Austin

A recent study found that Texas has the second-largest transgender population in the country, with just over 125,000 Texans identifying as transgender.

Despite this, Texas has never had a care clinic geared specifically to the Trans community, until now. Thursday, Texas Health Action’s Kind Clinic will open Texas’ first free transgender clinic that will be open to the public.

Texas Health Action’s executive director Joe McAdams said that most trans people don’t feel welcome in average medical communities and seek medical needs elsewhere. “They’ll get them from their best friend or they are black marketed from Mexico. Come Thursday, we’ll be able to take care of folks primary needs and make them feel better about themselves. We’ll keep them engaged in a medical model that makes sense to them.”

The services the clinic will offer include feminizing hormones, masculizing hormones, STD screenings and HIV treatment, and prevention drugs. The clinic looks to add more services in the future according Texas Health Action’s medical director Dr. Cynthia Brinson. “In the future, we’d also be able to offer some counseling services. This will be a wonderful opportunity to really find out how patients in Austin will seek out are care and we’ll get a better idea of how many people need this care.”

All of these services will come at no cost to the patient. Anything that is not covered by insurance will be picked up by Texas Health Action.

Via KVUE