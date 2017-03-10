Is There a Perfect Age to Marry? Mathematicians Say it’s 26

According to a journalist and a cognitive scientist who’ve collaborated on a new book, something called “the 37 percent rule” could help us save time in seeking a spouse.

The book, Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decision, explores an most useful premise. When we need to screen a large range of options in a short amount of time for important decisions such which job to accept, where to live and an who to live with, the optimal time for decision-making is when we’ve looked at a little more than a third of the options. (aka, 37%)

Why? We’ve collected enough info for an informed decision but you haven’t wasted too much time looking at too MANY options.

They place the partner selection period of live between 18 and 40, so 37% into that time span puts us at our just past 26th birthday.

Business Insider states: “Before then [26], you’ll probably miss out on higher-quality partners that could still come around, but after that, good options could start to become unavailable, decreasing your chances of finding a good match.”

Other research also indicates that right around 26 is a sweet spot for marriage.