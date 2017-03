News Anchors Pay Tribute to Biggie Smalls

On the 20th anniversary of his death, news anchors, Fred Blakenship and Mark Arum of Atlanta’s WSB-TV, paid tribute to the rapper in a subtle yet great way. During their traffic segment, a very clever shout out was given when Blankenship gave the time¬†with a, “And if you don’t know now you know about those Mark.” Arum then took over his report by starting with the lyrics, “Yeah Fred, I know you thought birthdays were the worst days but I think Thursdays might be the worst days.”

Clever Biggie references!