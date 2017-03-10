News Anchors Pay Tribute to Biggie Smalls

On the 20th anniversary of his death, news anchors, Fred Blakenship and Mark Arum of Atlanta’s WSB-TV, paid tribute to the rapper in a subtle yet great way. During their traffic segment, a very clever shout out was given when Blankenship gave the time with a, “And if you don’t know now you know about those Mark.” Arum then took over his report by starting with the lyrics, “Yeah Fred, I know you thought birthdays were the worst days but I think Thursdays might be the worst days.”

Clever Biggie references!