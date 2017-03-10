News Anchors Pay Tribute to Biggie Smalls

March 10, 2017 2:15 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Anniversary, Atlanta, Biggie Smalls, juicy, news, Rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

On the 20th anniversary of his death, news anchors, Fred Blakenship and Mark Arum of Atlanta’s WSB-TV, paid tribute to the rapper in a subtle yet great way. During their traffic segment, a very clever shout out was given when Blankenship gave the time with a, “And if you don’t know now you know about those Mark.” Arum then took over his report by starting with the lyrics, “Yeah Fred, I know you thought birthdays were the worst days but I think Thursdays might be the worst days.”

Clever Biggie references!

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live