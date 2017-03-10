Professor’s Kids Crash Live Interview With BBC News

Political science professor, Robert Kelly had an important live interview with BBC News regarding the impeachment of South Korea’s president. Unfortunately for him, his kids had other plans. You can see in the video when Kelly starts discussing democracy and scandals, one of his kids opens the door and stumbles in to be a part of this interview.

The best part is when a baby in a roller comes in and almost immediately after a woman barges in scrambling to get the kids out. They just wanted a little attention that’s all! The internet was quick to react, of course.

