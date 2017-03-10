Russia Is Hosting Real-Life Hunger Games

People from around the world have agreed to compete in a new Russian game show modeled after the ‘Hunger Games.’ One the show fighting, rape and even murder will be allowed. There will be 30 contestants, 15 men and 15 women, armed only with knives. Among them there are, ex-military, students, and more.

The controversial show, called Game2:Winter, will take place on a remote Siberian island and contestants will have one goal above all. stay alive until April 1, 2018.

Upon arrival contestants will be tasked with building shelter, gathering food, and preparing for the winter. Later on a group of “criminals” will be released from a nearby jail and the remaining contestants will have to track them down.

Via NY Post