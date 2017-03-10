This Guy Stand-Up Paddled Across The Atlantic Ocean

March 10, 2017 3:35 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Atlantic Ocean, Chris Bertish, Stand Up Paddle

Chris Bertish spent 93 days on a specially made paddle board as he crossed the Atlantic Ocean, more than 4,050 nautical miles. On Thursday, Bertish became the first person in history to make a solo transatlantic journey on a stand-up paddleboard. This feat was as impressive as it was terrifying.

Bertish feared for his life through most of the journey, “My craft was taking on water, I couldn’t open my hatches, I was underwater most of the time and I don’t think most people understand the severity of that kind of problem.”

Via NPR

