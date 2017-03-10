This Guy Stand-Up Paddled Across The Atlantic Ocean

Chris Bertish spent 93 days on a specially made paddle board as he crossed the Atlantic Ocean, more than 4,050 nautical miles. On Thursday, Bertish became the first person in history to make a solo transatlantic journey on a stand-up paddleboard. This feat was as impressive as it was terrifying.

With only time in the way, I’m closer than ever to my goal! Read my final thoughts: https://t.co/iNxXQrmUYe #TheSupCrossing @CarrickWealth pic.twitter.com/Qk6ev2RJZi — Chris Bertish (@chris_bertish) March 9, 2017

Bertish feared for his life through most of the journey, “My craft was taking on water, I couldn’t open my hatches, I was underwater most of the time and I don’t think most people understand the severity of that kind of problem.”

Via NPR