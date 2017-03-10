VIDEO: Faizon Love Arrested For Assaulting Airport Employee

Actor and comedian, Faizon Love, was arrested on Tuesday when he brutally assaulted an airport employee, at the Columbus airport in Ohio. Surveillance tape captured the department store manager from the movie ‘Elf’ absolutely man handling this much smaller man.

Love was arrested just 8 days before his headline performance at the Funny Bone Comedy Club. The shocking thing is ticket sales actually more than quadrupled the day after his arrest. Management claims that only 24 tickets sold the day before the arrest, but on Wednesday alone they sold almost 100 tickets. They also claim that no one has asked for a refund either.

Via TMZ