🇺🇸… friggin catapult??? Yea… CATAPULT! Ha!! @americanbadassgrill A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

We absolutely love Kid Rock. Hes a crazy person sure, but hes America’s crazy person. You can always count on Kid Rock to be Kid Rock, and without him we wouldn’t have gems like this. Hes the hero America needs but maybe not the one we deserve. Keep doing you Kid Rock, we love you.