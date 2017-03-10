Watch: The Weeknd And Daft Punk’s Just Released Video For “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s music video for “I Feel It Coming” was just released at Midnight, and if you haven’t watched it yet, it is FANTASTIC!

i feel it coming tomorrow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QV3sYgX37N — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 10, 2017

The video costars Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara, who serenades the singer in just before an apocalyptic event turns everything in the world to stone.

The trio performed the song at the national level recently at the Grammy Awards, the first live production together since 2014.

The music video was directed by Warren Fu, and you can check it out below!

Via People