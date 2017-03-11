Corinne Olympios From ‘The Bachelor’ Chats About “Secret Love Life” & Says She’s Seeing Someone

In a recent interview with E! News, Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor fame set the record straight about her “secret love life” and broke the news that she’s seeing someone.

It seems as though Corinne and her ex Keith Berman have conflicting stories: even though Corrine denies it (and says she’s going to seek legal action against him), Keith says she Corinne was engaged when she was on The Bachelor.  Corrine has also said she does not have a secret love life.

However, Corrine is dating someone new (and is hoping they’ll get more serious): someone who’s not in the public spotlight.

