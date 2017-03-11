Great Scott: Do This Search On The O’Reilly Auto Parts Website Now!

I have discovered one the coolest Easter eggs ever. And it’s especially fun for Back to the Future fans (of which I’m a huge one!).

Click on the O’Reilly Auto Parts website here: http://www.oreillyauto.com/site/c/home.oap Type “121G” into the “SEARCH” box. When you click on the “SEARCH” box, you’re gonna see some serious…you know.

How have I never heard of this before now?

