O.J. Simpson Could Be Freed And On Reality Television This Year

March 11, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson, O.J.: Made in America, Reality Television, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, TMZ

So…would you watch it?

Like it or not, O.J. Simpson (or at least his captivating story) has been a hot commodity in Hollywood: from O.J.: Made in America to The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.  But now that Simpson could be out of prison as early as October, Tinseltown is abuzz with the possibility of a reality television show with the Juice himself.  Apparently, some producers are wanting to sign him when he gets out: others really don’t like the idea (no one was quoted in either way, though).  If it did happen, chances are the show would be in a documentary or interview format.

It turns out any money O.J. Simpson makes would immediately go towards the $33 million wrongful death judgment.

Source: TMZ

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live