Orlando Magic Dancers Put an Old Spin on a New Song

March 11, 2017 6:50 PM By Sybil Summers
Orlando Magic’s basketball team brought out some unexpected halftime entertainment last night that made heads turn. A dance troupe made up of older Floridians were probably the real reason Orlando Magic won if we’re being honest here. The dancers danced their a rendition of Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” and it was spectacular. One thing’s for sure: Orlando Magic’s got the most unique dance group in the league.

