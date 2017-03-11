Things We’ve Learned Since Richard Simmons Went Missing

Richard Simmons has been out of the public eye for quite a few years now. However there is a specific amount of time that most have been concerned about that started back in February of 2014.

He Ghosted His Multimillion-Dollar Business Empire: Without giving any reason or warning, Simmons didn’t show up to teach his beloved Slimmons dance class in mid-February of 2014. To this very day, Simmons hasn’t returned to the studio he once created and loved. He hasn’t released any new DVDs, workouts or fitness-related material.

Without giving any reason or warning, Simmons didn’t show up to teach his beloved Slimmons dance class in mid-February of 2014. To this very day, Simmons hasn’t returned to the studio he once created and loved. He hasn’t released any new DVDs, workouts or fitness-related material. He Was Home This Entire Time: Probably one of the strangest things about this whole situation is the fact that Simmons has been living at his longtime home in Los Angeles, and not hiding out in some underground bunker. So how could someone so public become so private all while living in the hub of Hollywood? Well, Simmons is proof positive that it can be done.

Probably one of the strangest things about this whole situation is the fact that Simmons has been living at his longtime home in Los Angeles, and not hiding out in some underground bunker. So how could someone so public become so private all while living in the hub of Hollywood? Well, Simmons is proof positive that it can be done. He Called Himself a “Loner” in His Last Interview : After a few years of concern over his health and safety, Simmons decided to speak with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in what would be his last public interview to date. However, it was all on the phone. Simmons explained his absence by telling the daytime host that he “sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while.” He added, “I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble because I’ve taught like thousands and thousands of classes, and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me.” Lastly he shared that he wanted to stop traveling for work, saying, “It certainly has taken its toll on me.”

: After a few years of concern over his health and safety, Simmons decided to speak with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in what would be his last public interview to date. However, it was all on the phone. Simmons explained his absence by telling the daytime host that he “sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while.” He added, “I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble because I’ve taught like thousands and thousands of classes, and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me.” Lastly he shared that he wanted to stop traveling for work, saying, “It certainly has taken its toll on me.” He Is Not “Transitioning” : In a rare statement made last summer, Simmons addressed the latest claims about his personal life. “Some tabloids have recently falsely reported that I am transitioning. In response, I feel compelled to set the record straight and refute these lies. Although I am not transitioning, I have and always will be supportive of those who are going through their journey,” he said in a statement on social media. “We should not lose focus on showing love, strength and compassion to all of the LGBT community.”

: In a rare statement made last summer, Simmons addressed the latest claims about his personal life. “Some tabloids have recently falsely reported that I am transitioning. In response, I feel compelled to set the record straight and refute these lies. Although I am not transitioning, I have and always will be supportive of those who are going through their journey,” he said in a statement on social media. “We should not lose focus on showing love, strength and compassion to all of the LGBT community.” His Maid Has Been His Lifeline : Now’s a good time to address the elephant in the room, Simmons’ right-hand lady and longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles. Sinister or not, there’s no doubt that she’s continued to be closest to Simmons over the last few years when even his former best friends couldn’t get in touch with him. During his chat with Guthrie, Simmons addressed the theory that Reveles has been holding him against his will—one of the more colorful-yet-popular opinions of his legions of fans. “Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years, it’s almost like we’re a married couple,” he said in 2016. Simmons’ rep reiterated his client’s sentiments last month saying, “Teresa is the housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard.” He added that any claims that Reveles is mistreating Simmons are “a complete load of crap.”

: Now’s a good time to address the elephant in the room, Simmons’ right-hand lady and longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles. Sinister or not, there’s no doubt that she’s continued to be closest to Simmons over the last few years when even his former best friends couldn’t get in touch with him. During his chat with Guthrie, Simmons addressed the theory that Reveles has been holding him against his will—one of the more colorful-yet-popular opinions of his legions of fans. “Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years, it’s almost like we’re a married couple,” he said in 2016. Simmons’ rep reiterated his client’s sentiments last month saying, “Teresa is the housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard.” He added that any claims that Reveles is mistreating Simmons are “a complete load of crap.” But According to Police, He’s “Fine”: It was reported that Los Angeles Police recently conducted a welfare check at Simmons’ home and, much to everyone’s surprise, he was “perfectly fine and happy.” While the detective couldn’t expand on details about their meeting—like his physical appearance, who was in his home at the time of the visit and what was actually discussed—it looks like local authorities have concluded that Simmons is not in any state of danger. So yes, while that is good news for any and all Simmons fans out there, most questions still remain unanswered.