WATCH: Pentatonix’ Powerful New Spin on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

The 1971 hit by John Lennon, “Imagine” is powerful enough on it’s own, but when Pentatonix puts their own unique and ever powerful spin on it, it becomes a new message that everyone can take to heart! There’s just something about Arlington’s Pentatonix voice that creates a chilling sound that everyone should hear.

Inspiration for “Imagine” came from John Lennon’s imaginary world with only peace and no division. Since it’s release, it’s be covered by hundreds of artists, simply trying to share the inclusion and love message, once more.

As said by FaithTap, “No matter who you are, what you believe in or who you love, we’re all people who deserve respect and kindness. Coming together as humans can only make the world a better place!”