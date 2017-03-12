Criss Angel Rushed to The Hospital After Stunt goes Wrong During Show

March 12, 2017 11:39 AM
Friday night Criss Angels show was cancelled only 10 minutes in after a stunt went wrong.

A stunt that Criss Angel has preformed multiple times went wrong. The stunt was that Angel must hang upside down while buckled into a double-straitjacketed harness and escape. This time around the illusionist was unintentionally spinning in the air and passsed out, the audience saw him just spin in  the air for just over a minute before he was brought down and the curtain dropped. He was then rushed to the hospital, no word about his condition has been released yet but tickets for Saturday and Sundays shows are still available.

Like they say in show biz, the show must go on.

