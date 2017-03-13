“America’s Got Talent” Hires Tyra Banks As NEW Host

March 13, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Tyra Banks

After several failed attempts to hire a comedian, America’s Got Talent took a different direction, and hired Tyra Banks as it’s NEW host, according to TMZ. Tyra just wrapped her long-time run with America’s Next Top Model.

Previously, Marlon Wayans, Brandon Mychal Smith and Tone Bell were front runners for the gig. However, the show’s producers chose not to meet his salary request, and some of the America’s Got Talent suits nixed Brandon.

In addition to Tyra’s 12 years with America’s Next Top Model, she hosted The Tyra Banks Show (08-10), so taking into consideration experience, Tyra has it! Now, hope she has a good sense of humor!

