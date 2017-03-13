Bachelor-Obsessed, And Academy Award Winning, Brie Larson “Freaked Out” When Nick Viall Appeared At Her Watch Party

Brie Larson is currently promoting her new film Kong: Skull Island. While making a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Larson revealed that like us, she not only throws Bachelor watching parties and is completely obsessed with the show, she absolutely freaked out when Bachelor star Nick Viall randomly showed up at her house one Monday evening.

Viall randomly showed at her house while she was hosting one of her parties, and she told Kimmel how she absolutely “freaked out.” “I got freaked out and star-stuck. The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, ‘This is fine,’ But then Nick showed up at my house.” Viall came with a friend about an hour before the show started, and Brie says she didn’t get nervous until Viall’s best friend left, and Brie and her friends were alone with the Bachelor. “So he just stayed and we were like, ‘We are gonna watch the show now,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna watch it with you.'”

Viall stayed till the end of the episode, and although he gave some inside scoop on the show, he didn’t spoil anything. “And he had such a good sense of humor about the whole thing. I was just so nervous. I don’t think I said anything to him the whole time because I just was like hiding, like taking photos and sending them to Amy Schumer, being like, ‘Uh, why did this happen? I’m too scared, I’m too shy.”

Via E!