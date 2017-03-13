Bride Has 100K Worth Of Valuables Stolen On Her Wedding Night

One new Dallas bride says memories of her wedding day are tarnished after $100,000 worth valuables were stolen while staying at the Ritz Carlton in Dallas. Friday night after Jeanette Engler’s rehearsal dinner, she returned to her room to find it ransacked.

“It will never be the day that I wanted it to be because I didn’t get any sleep. I spent all night screaming and crying,” she said. “My engagement ring was gone. My wedding rings were gone. My mom had gotten me a sapphire and diamond ring for Christmas that was supposed to be my something old and something blue. Gone.” Chanel earrings for her bridesmaids and a Chanel necklace for her wedding planner were also stolen. Engler said the burglar took makeup, a Gucci wallet and her wedding day accessories.

She considered calling off the wedding all together. “All day yesterday, I didn’t even know if I wanted to do the wedding because I just couldn’t pull myself together because everything was just, like, ruined,” Engler said.

The new bride said the hotel never told her about a safe in the room, nor at the front desk. She also said some of her guests were able to get key-card access to hotel rooms without showing ID. The general manager of the Ritz in Dallas would not comment on specific security measures at the hotel.