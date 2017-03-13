Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliot Exposes Woman’s Breast At St. Patrick’s Day Party

According to TMZ, Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott, pulled a woman’s shit down and exposed her bare breast during at Dallas St. Patrick’s Day party.

The report claims, that Elliott’s representatives said it was all in good fun. Elliot was drinking and attending a roof top party for the Greenville Ave. Parade.

In the video you can see the woman point at Elliott and then motion to her breasts, Elliot then reaches over and exposes one of her breasts.

According the the report, Elliott’s representation says the woman was not upset.

No word yet from the Dallas Cowboys or the NFL.

You can see the video for yourself right HERE.