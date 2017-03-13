Ed Sheeran To Cameo In The Next Season Of Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones has a history of having musical artists appear on their program in small, often uncredited cameo roles. Sigur Ros appeared as the band during the wedding ceremony for King Joffrey and Margaery Tyrell, members from the metal band Mastodon appeared as “wildlings,” and this upcoming seventh season, we will have a cameo from “Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran confirmed the news on March 12, 2017.

During a panel at SXSW, show creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff revealed the singer’s upcoming cameo, and it’s actually for a pretty cute reason. Actress Maisie Williams, who plays the younger Star daughter Arya is apparently a HUGE fan of Sheeran’s, and the show has tried for years to bring him on. This year, it finally worked out for both.

According to Benioff at SXSW, Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in Season 7. He was invited as a surprise for Maisie.

You can see Maisie singing and dancing along to Sheeran’s performance during this past broadcast of the Brit Awards.

The upcoming seventh season of HBO’s spectacular drama will consist of only seven episodes, whereas all previous seasons had ten. And unfortunately, it is looking like the show’s eight, and final season will only have six!

Season 8 writing assignments: Episode 1: Dave Hill

Episode 2: Bryan Cogman

Episode 2: Bryan Cogman. The other 4: Weiss and Benioff

