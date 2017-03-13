Ezekiel Elliot Exposes Woman’s Breast During St. Patty’s Day Parade

March 13, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, cowboys, Dallas, DFW, Ezekiel Elliot, St. Patty's Day Parade, Texas

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot is in some hot water after enjoying himself a little too much at the annual St. Patty’s Day parade.

TMZ shared video of Zeke pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast to a group of people from a rooftop bar on Greenville Avenue. From the video, it appears that the incident happened at Dodies at the corner of Greenville Ave. and Richmond Ave. .

Elliott’s rep told TMZ it was all in good fun and she wasn’t upset. The rep also said the woman partied with Zeke and his friends.

The Cowboys have yet to comment.

