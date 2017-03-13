Hair Color That Changes When Temperature Changes

March 13, 2017 4:50 PM
Dye, hair color, Temperature

According to this YouTube post, “Have you ever wished you had a different hair color in the middle of the day? This hair dye will do it for you with a little bit of heat. The FIRE hair dye is a concept by Lauren Bowker. When it is hit by heat or cold, it changes its pigment chemistry to adjust its color.”

Lauren’s company, the Unseen, premiered the dye during London Fashion Week.

Taking the major temperature changes we’re experiencing this winter in North Texas, imagine how much your hair color would change with FIRE hair dye. If you try this, explain to your co-workers that you’re not mental, just color-friendly:).

