High School Runner Runs 6 Miles For Adorable And Creative Promposal

Prom Season is rapidly approaching, and high school students all over the country have seen the bar for “proposals” set at maybe, an all-time high.

Joran Fuller, a teen from Ohio, decided that the best way to ask classmate Claire Short to prom was through his route-tracking app on his iPhone. Naming the workout “Hey Claire,” Fuller ran 5.5 miles (at an incredible 7:14 mile pace!) and he spelled out the word “Prom?.”

Claire posted the screenshot of the route on Twitter, where it has gone absolutely viral.

But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you pic.twitter.com/1cp2R2IvTp — Claire Short (@claire_short_13) March 11, 2017

People were absolutely smitten with Joran’s cute and creative way to ask Claire to prom, and he definitely has set the bar pretty high for promposals this year!

OMG MY RUNNER HEART IS SQUEALING https://t.co/g2mVRqvQf0 — kellyfornia (@akakellyfornia) March 12, 2017

My stupid self would have taken a wrong street cause I suck with directions https://t.co/QcWdvdy26r — Logan McDermott (@Loganmcdermott1) March 11, 2017

Dawg, this is insane. I could barely run 1 for a good grade in PE last year https://t.co/rKaiGFOZpa — Yam$ (@yamilethhrangel) March 12, 2017

I thought that said Econ at first like "do you wanna do Econ with me?" Lmao https://t.co/FFVJ1ZyYrg — sim (@simrahakbar_25) March 12, 2017

