Jax Taylor Of “Vanderpump Rules” Blasts Nick Viall For Refusing To Take Photo At Friend’s Event

Battle of the reality television stars!

Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules recently put the current Bachelor, Nick Viall, on BLAST, after Viall refused to help promote one of Taylor’s friend’s nightclubs.

Appearing on Bravo’s “The Daily Dish Podcast,” Taylor said “I go, ‘First of all, buddy, don’t toot your own horn, I have no f—ing idea who you are. I know you’re on The Bachelor — okay, good for you, great. You’re on a disposable reality show that you’ll be gone in five minutes and no one will know who you are, so you want to get your five minutes of fame in now.”

The exchange the two had became heated, and later admitted that it was definitely partially fueled by alcohol, although Taylor concluded that he thinks Viall is a “d-bag.”

Viall’s season of The Bachelor wraps up tonight, although Viall will continue his reality television waves by appearing on the next installment of Dancing with the Stars.

Via People