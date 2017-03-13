Jolly Ranchers To Introduce New Sriracha Flavored Candies

March 13, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Blue Raspberry Sriracha, candy, Cherry Habanero, Green Apple Ginger, hotties, jolly ranchers, Watermelon Cayenne

If you think candy is just too sweet these days, then we have the Jolly Ranchers for you!

There has been no official announcement, but the Instagram page “CandyHunting” posted a picture of a rumored bag of new Jolly Ranchers flavors, and some of these flavors have no right being included in a candy.

These new Jolly Ranchers flavors include Watermelon Cayenne, Cherry Habanero, Green Apple Ginger  and Blue Raspberry Sriracha.

Supposedly, these Jolly Ranchers “Hotties” will be released some time this summer.

Via AltPress

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live