Levi’s Partners With Google To Release “Smart” Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are timeless. They’re a fashionable clothing item everyone should own at least once in their lifetime. Not to mention, the denim jacket has a pretty long and rich history. Originally created as a work shirt in the early 1900s, it became the jacket of choice for rebel kids in the ’50s, the go-to item for drop-out hippies in the ’60s, and THE clothing item of choice for punks in the ’70s. Worn by the working class and celebrities alike, the original denim jacket is a staple item for any wardrobe and it just received a major upgrade.

Levi’s has partnered with Google to release a wearable that’s the first of its kind. Almost like something out of a sci-fi film, this “smart” denim jacket is capable of answering calls, playing your favorite music, and even giving you directions. So how does it work? Using tiny circuits and conductive yarn woven into the textile, it produces touch- and gesture-sensitive surfaces, which are controlled with a cufflink-like device called a smart tag. The smart tag works just like the fitness trackers on the market today with phone call capabilities via Bluetooth.

The jacket was originally slated to hit the market in spring 2017, but due to a delay, the jacket will now go on sale fall 2017 for about $350. Although the jacket is not yet available for purchase just yet, Levi’s has already started giving demos. The company showcased a small batch of the smart jackets at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin this year.