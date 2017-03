Listen to AMP 103.7 all week for your chance to win four tickets to AMP 103.7’s Spring Break Out plus four one-day passes to Six Flags Over Texas!

Spend your epic Spring Break weekend with us at the Six Flags Over Texas Music Mill in Arlington on March 18th for Spring Break Out! Be sure to keep it locked on AMP 103.7 each day and you could score tickets to the show along with passes to Six Flags.

You can get your tickets right now HERE.

Or listen all week for your chance to win!