Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Fake News Story That Endangered Her Life

March 13, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Endangered, Fake News, Life, Whoopi Goldberg

Last week a fake news story hit the internet claiming that Whoopi Goldberg said that Carryn Ownes, the woman who was highlighted in Donald Trump’s speech to congress, was only doing it for “attention”.

In Whoopi’s response she talks about how fake news like this could have put her or her family in a dangerous situation.

Whoopi went on to say that she will be bringing a lawsuit towards the man who originally posted the story, and that she would like to work with law makers to create legislation to stop the fake news problem that has been happening recently.

What is your take on fake news? Let us know in the comments below

