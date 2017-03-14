Aldi Will Now Rival Whole Foods As Healthiest Grocery Store

In case you haven’t heard, Aldi has gone full organic as of January 2017. The German retailer has banned the following pesticides from all its products: thiamethoxam, chlorpyrifos, clothianidin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, fipronil, imidacloprid, sulfoxaflor. Things we can’t even pronounce probably aren’t good for you anyway!

This isn’t the first time Aldi has been on a quest for healthier foods. The grocery chain made a name for itself when it removed certified synthetic colors, partially hydrogenated oils, and MSG from their private-label products, which if you didn’t know, make up 90% of sales. Another plus is that they have also expanded the SimplyNature line (which is free of more than 125 artificial ingredients) and their gluten-free liveGfree brand.

There are currently 1500 Aldi stores in the U.S. with plans to open 500 more by next year. With their health on the forefront of their plans. Aldi is soon to become a top leader in health supermarkets.

Watch out, Whole Foods!