April The Giraffe Still Hasn’t Given Birth, But Showing “Significant Changes”

Calf Watch 2017 continues. April the Giraffe, who has been streamed live by Animal Adventure Park In Harpursville, still has not given birth, however according to reports there have been “significant changes”.

CBS DFW is reporting that veterinarians checked April yesterday, and that she is now “significantly larger and relaxed” with “motion and pulsing” in the area. We aren’t quite sure what that means, but we think it’s a good thing.

Millions have been watching in anticipation waiting for April to deliver her calf.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, has described all the publicity his four staff operation has received as “overwhelming”.

There are blizzard warnings for parts of New York toady, so let’s hope it misses Harpursville. Good luck April!