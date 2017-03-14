Dave Franco & Alison Brie Secretly Got Married

Congrats to Alison Brie and Dave Franco! We wish you both nothing but happiness in your new adventure together as man and wife.

The wedding was much like their dating life…a total secret. We had no idea the two were even together, until they announced their engagement back in 2015. Somehow the couple has managed to keep their private life extremely private.

The only thing we know about their wedding is that they got married. A rep for Alison Brie confirmed the news to E! There’s no statement, no pictures, not even a wedding date. For all we know, they got married last year!

Either way, congrats.