Disney Princess Inspired Bikini Line

With more and more live action Disney movies being made it seems as if there is a surge for all things Disney princess related.

Well the newest trend to pop are Disney princess inspired bikinis. The bikinis aren’t official, you could get a ton of compliments from fellow Disney-heads if you’re spotted wearing one of these.

One last picture before I take off! Just because these princesses look amazing in our bikinis! Bye everyone! #enchantedbikinis A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

Any princess you can imagine has an interpretation of her dress as a two-piece done up by the brand, though it will be up to you to recreate those complicated up-dos for yourself.

And the swimsuits aren’t overly pricey either, with bottoms coming in at $35 and tops costing a reasonable $45. The brand also has a handful of other accessories to complete your regal attire, including a mermaid seashell purse and seashell mirror phone case.